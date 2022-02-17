Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757,298 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.15% of Fortive worth $1,302,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

