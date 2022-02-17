Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.85. 40,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,866. Crocs has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.