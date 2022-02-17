Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CHH stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHH. Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

