10,460 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,460 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

