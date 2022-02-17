Eaton Vance Management Has $12.61 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

