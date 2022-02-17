Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,645,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth $12,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth $10,462,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth $2,655,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth $2,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A alerts:

NASDAQ:RAM opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.