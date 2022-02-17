Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,421,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFVI stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

