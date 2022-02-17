Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of KINS Technology Group worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KINZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

