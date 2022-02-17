Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.41. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

