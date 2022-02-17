Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.