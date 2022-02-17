Whitebox Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLCA. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 165.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 39.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 856,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 243,884 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLCA stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

