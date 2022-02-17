Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,201,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,039,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,507,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,738,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,355,000.

Shares of SCLE stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

