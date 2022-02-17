Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 23,904 Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PFDR stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.