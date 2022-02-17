Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in January

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,972,700 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 4,685,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 958.9 days.

SLFPF stock remained flat at $$3.39 during midday trading on Thursday. 74,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

SLFPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

