Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Increases By 60.3%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,547. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Sharp has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

