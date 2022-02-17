FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

FREY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 7,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $12,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

