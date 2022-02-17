Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,436. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.83 and a 200-day moving average of $189.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

