Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $99.17.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.