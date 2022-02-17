Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Spearmint Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 67,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Spearmint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

