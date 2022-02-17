Splinterlands 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.72 or 0.07088169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.52 or 1.00020751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

