Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,062,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,575,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

