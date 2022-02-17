MML Investors Services LLC Sells 98,576 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,576 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 733.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 94,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 85,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,410 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,610,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after acquiring an additional 92,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $49.38 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

