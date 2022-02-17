Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

FIVE opened at $169.92 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

