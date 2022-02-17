Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 29,034 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 450.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

