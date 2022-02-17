Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

RYT stock opened at $293.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $247.33 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.60.

