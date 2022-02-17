Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $416.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.