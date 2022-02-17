2,485 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 587,821 shares of company stock worth $52,531,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

