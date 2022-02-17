Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.85 and a 200-day moving average of $218.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

