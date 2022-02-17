Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 76 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $208.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.61 and its 200 day moving average is $201.44. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.46 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

