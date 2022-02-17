Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $253.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day moving average is $232.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

