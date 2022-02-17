Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,286 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

