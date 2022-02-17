Cowen Inc. (COWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 15th

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cowen has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cowen to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

