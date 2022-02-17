NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

NMIH traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.67. NMI has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NMI by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NMI by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NMI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NMI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

