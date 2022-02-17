Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.
LOB stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $99.89.
In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 and have sold 126,681 shares worth $11,886,679. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.