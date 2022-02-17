Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 and have sold 126,681 shares worth $11,886,679. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.