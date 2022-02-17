BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,670. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after buying an additional 416,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

