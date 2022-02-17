Short Interest in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Declines By 35.8%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,495. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

