Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.66 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $100.64. 19,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,093. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

