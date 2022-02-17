Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of MCY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Mercury General alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 304.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.