American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) were down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 190,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price target on American Manganese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$171.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

