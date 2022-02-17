IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $188.05

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $188.05 and last traded at $188.79, with a volume of 1106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.98.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

Get IDEX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.