Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Hits $3.26 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $769,846.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.72 or 0.07088169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.52 or 1.00020751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

