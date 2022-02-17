ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $14.03

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $15.06. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 1,746,385 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

