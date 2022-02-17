IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. IDACORP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $102.26. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

