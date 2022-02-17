Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $442.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.93.

NYSE SAM opened at $408.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.41 and a 200-day moving average of $513.59. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $404.50 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

