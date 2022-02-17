SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Shares Gap Up to $15.27

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $15.73. SITE Centers shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 8,689 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 301,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,398,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after acquiring an additional 547,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 64.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

