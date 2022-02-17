iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $71.30 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

