Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 243.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

RPG opened at $184.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $149.33 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

