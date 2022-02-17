278,047 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 278,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,458,000. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.33% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

