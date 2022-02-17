Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,947 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $28,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQUA opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

