LPL Financial LLC Has $136.45 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $136,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.01. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

